Akatsi South elects Raphael Ahiable as Presiding Member

Mr Raphael Ahiable, a 46-year-old teacher of Wovenu Senior High School at Tadzewu in the Volta Region, has been elected the Presiding Member of Akatsi South Municipal Assembly.

He was the Assembly member for Avenorpedo Electoral Area.

Mr Ahiable, also the convener for Justice and Security Sub-Committee, contested unopposed after months of agitations from some aggrieved Assembly members about the tenure of the outgoing presiding member, Mr Thomas Yao Atidepe.

The aggrieved members said Mr Atidepe’s tenure ended in January 2022 but was still holding himself as the Presiding Member.

He, however, refuted the claim, telling the Ghana News Agency that his tenure would rather end on January 28, 2023.

Mr Atidepe’s rebuttal, however, pushed the aggrieved members to schedule a meeting to pass a vote of no confidence on Friday, September 16, but the former tendered his resignation letter two days before that meeting.

Out of the 40 total votes cast, Mr Ahiable garnered 34 votes with one rejected, representing 81 per cent in the election, conducted by officials from the Electoral Commission.

Mr Ahiable expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the entire staff of the Assembly for ensuring a peaceful exercise.

He called for unity and progress during his tenure.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, reaffirmed his commitment to working with all stakeholders for the development of the area.

Mr Ahiable was later sworn into office by Mr Emmanuel Davies, the Akatsi Magistrate Court Judge, who administered the Oath of Secrecy, and Allegiance.