Akatsi South MCE calls for intensified education on new cases of COVID-19

Members of the Akatsi South Municipal Emergency Health Management Committee have been urged to intensify public education on the third wave of the Coronavirus disease.

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) who is also chairman of the Emergency Health Management Committee also reiterated the need for all stakeholders in the health sector and others, to enforce the application of the President’s directives toward controlling any further spread of the virus.

Mr Adzidogah during an emergency meeting which was held at the Municipal Assembly on Wednesday, charged the various committee members to implore some new strategies aimed at educating the populace of the new ‘Delta Variant’.

He said education and enforcement of the directives must be enhanced to prevent the loss of lives.

Mr Adzidogah said this after Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Health Director, briefed committee members that the municipality had recorded twelve new confirmed cases.

“We have 12 confirmed cases and we are doing further testing,” he said.

Dr Nyarko said a total of 15,315 persons consisting of 7,935 females and 7,380 males representing 51.8 percent for females and 48.2 percent for males have so far undergone temperature assessment respectively.

He disclosed, his outfit recorded 41 confirmed cases so far in 2021 as compared to 14 in 2020.

The age range of the cases, according to him, spans between 15 to 56 years with the youngest being 6 years of age.

On contact tracing, Dr Nyarko said contacts are always reluctant to avail themselves for specimen taking.

“Contact traced so far is 68 this year as compared to 55 in 2020.”

He further appealed to all to disregard all rumors that the disease is not real.

The committee after deliberating on issues decided to intensify sensitisation and educational activities to enhance adherence to the stated protocols.

Organisers of church activities, funerals, weddings, and all social gatherings have been urged to adhere to all directives or sanctions that will come into force.