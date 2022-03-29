Akatsi South MCE Calls For Security In Every Community Towards Its Development

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South in the Volta Region, says it is necessary to keep the security of every community for accelerated development.

“It is in this regard that management of the Assembly is taking a number of measures in collaboration with our security agencies and other stakeholders to promote the security of our Municipality,” he added.

Mr Nyahe said this in a sessional address delivered during the first ordinary meeting of the second session of the eighth Assembly of Akatsi South Municipal Assembly.

He said one issue of concern regarding the safety of the people of the area, particularly farmers in the rural communities, was the disturbing activities of Fulani herdsmen.

“Some of these Fulani herdsmen have taken the law into their own hands by herding their cattle to graze on the farms of our hardworking farmers, thereby, destroying their crops and at times, attacking them,” he said.

Mr Nyahe further indicated that reports of such activities had been received from some communities such as Lawui, Have, Avadre, Adeheta, Wute, Kpoehega, and others

He said consultations between the herdsmen and their host landlords as well as the chiefs had commenced and charged the community leaders to desist from receiving offers from the herdsmen.

Mr Nyahe, however, implored all stakeholders to follow the due process of the law before dealing with the menace.

He also disclosed that the security unit in Akatsi South was putting in place measures to enhance the security of the people.

Members of the Assembly also discussed the various developmental issues for the area.

The meeting was on the theme, “A secured Akatsi South Municipality is a progressive one.”