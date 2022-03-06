Akatsi South MCE Calls On Ghanaians To Work Together As One People

Mr Kofitse Martin Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, has said it was time Ghanaians worked together as one people devoid of unnecessary political rivalry “so that we can achieve sustained economic growth and prosperity.”

He said it was also important to know that Ghana has witnessed both high and low moments in her history and that “God has been good to us.”

Mr Nyahe stated the country has been peaceful and has achieved relative periods of economic development regardless of the current challenges confronting the nation which he said would not last forever.

He said this at the 65th Independence Parade at Akatsi under the theme, ‘Working Together -Bouncing Back Better.’

A total of 1,380 pupils and students comprising 30 contingents and two teachers each from the selected schools were on parade at the various centres in the Municipality for the celebration.

Six schools under the kindergarten category have been selected, 9 for primary, 8 for Junior High category, and 3 under the Senior High level which include Human Factor SHS and Akatsi Senior High Technical Schools.

However, this year’s Independence Day celebration within the Municipality have been grouped into zones, namely: Gefia, Wute, Avenorpeme and Avenorpedo Zones.

Seven schools have been selected from Gefia Zone which include, Xetorlogo basic, Gefia RC basic, Kpohega basic, Rev James school, and others.

Wute, Avenorpeme and Abenorpedo Zones brought six and seven schools, respectively.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the MP of Parliament for Akatsi South who also participated in the celebration, called on Ghanaians to always put the nation first, saying, “we must continue from where our forefathers had left us.”

He charged the school pupils to offer their best by spending more time on their academic activities.

He also appealed to those in leadership positions to continually focus on selfless service, duty, and responsibility to the next generation.

The main event within the Akatsi South Municipality, which commenced at 0830 hours and ended at 1035 hours, was held at the AKAST school park.

There were presentations of awards and certificates to best performing schools and deserving individuals.

Akatsi ARS KG was adjudged the best performing school under the kindergarten category. Goodwill preparatory and Artcom Academy took the first and second runner up positions, respectively.

At the primary category, Kingship Knowledge Academy took the winning position with Holy Childhood preparatory school and Akatsi E. P occupying the first and second runner ups, respectively.

Under the Junior High category, Wisdom preparatory school was awarded the winning position. Akatsi RC school and Zuta DA were given the first and second runner up positions, respectively.

Traditional authorities, Heads of Department, members from the clergy, political parties’ representatives, as well as students and pupils graced the occasion.