Akatsi South MCE commiserates with family of former DCE

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, has eulogised the late Mrs Victoria Nazah- Gidiglo, describing her as a woman with lots of love and respect for humanity.

Mr Nyahe said the late former District Chief Executive for the then Akatsi District possessed boldness of character, love for mankind, integrity and intellectual strength in every aspect of life.

Mr Nyahe made the observation when he visited the residence of the late former DCE to commiserate with the family over their loss and to sign a book of condolence in honour of the departed leader.

He promised the family his support for the final funeral rites.

Mrs Victoria Nazah- Gidiglo, a 71-year-old woman, served as DCE from 1996 to 2000 under the late former President, Flt Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.

She was also a retired educationist, who served as the District Welfare officer at the then Akatsi District Education Directorate.

Madam Anastasia Gidiglo, the eldest child of the late, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said funeral arrangements would be communicated to the general public in due course.

The late former DCE passed away on Thursday, October 7, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Abor-Weme after a short illness.

She left behind four children, two males and two females.