Akatsi South MCE to probe into alleged death caused by Police

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, has assured the family of Etornam Avulekpor, the suspect who died after he was arrested by the Akatsi police.

The deceased was among suspects who were arrested at Akatsi Asiviame during a swoop conducted by the police on Wednesday, November 3 to rid the town of miscreants.

The arrest, according to the family of the deceased, led to the death of Etornam over what they alleged ‘unnecessary Police brutality on the suspect during his arrest.

Etornam, also known as ‘young money’, died whilst receiving medical attention at the Ho Teaching Hospital on Friday, November 5.

However, Mr Nyahe, who is also the Chairman of the Akatsi South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), said the Volta Regional Police Command in collaboration with the various stakeholders of Avenor, have initiated preliminary investigations into the matter.

This was contained in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday.

“It is important to bring to your attention that a team made up of the MCE and Togbui Aho IV, has already paid a visit to the bereaved family and consoled them for their loss. The MCE and Togbui Aho have also briefed Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Andrews Boadu Ekumah, Deputy Volta Regional Police Commander, Superintendent Isaac Baah, Regional Operations Commander, and Chief Superintendent Edward Opare, the Sogakope Divisional Commander of police on the situation at hand,” the statement said.

The statement appealed to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased to exercise maximum restraint while the Regional Police Command conducted the necessary investigation.

“Management of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly wishes to use this opportunity to extend its gratitude to our Traditional leaders, most especially Togbe Dorgloh Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of the Avenor Traditional Council and Togbui Aho IV for the invaluable role they played in assisting to bring calm to Akatsi,” it added.

Meanwhile, the MCE has assured the populace of the area that they would continue to collaborate with the Security Agencies and other stakeholders to maintain the peace and security of the Municipality.

The GNA has learnt, there would be a meeting between the MCE and members of MUSEC on Monday to further deliberate on the matter.

Calm is currently reigning within the area.