Akatsi South Municipal Assembly to implement motor identification programme

The Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with Kourage Investment Matrix Limited, has announced plans to give special identification tags to all motorbikes within the Municipality.

“From Saturday, July 1, officials of the Assembly would commence the identification of all motorbikes within the Akatsi South Municipality,” Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Saturday.

Mr Nyahe said the move was necessary “since identification and knowing every motorbike will enhance the security of the people.”

He said the benefits, among others, include improving good governance and community growth, peace and stability, and safety of riders.

Mr Nyahe mentioned that generating data for motor riders would aid development decisions, allow riders to network and foster unity as well as bring checks, control, and accountability.

Mr Nyahe also disclosed that a special team would be formed to champion the exercise and that recalcitrant riders, who would disregard the directive would be dealt with by the law.

This, he said, must be embraced by all motor riders to ensure the safety of every individual in the area.

Akatsi South Municipality is among some motorbike-dominated towns in the Volta Region.

Residents in the area mostly use it as a means of transport both for private and commercial purposes.