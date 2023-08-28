Akatsi South NDC lauds appointment of Dr. Justice Moses Aheto

The Akatsi South Branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has congratulated Dr. Justice Moses Aheto on his appointment as the Deputy Director of Research for the National Democratic Congress.

The communication bureau of the party in a statement signed by Mr. Isaac Kofi Attivor , said that the appointment is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the course and his outstanding contributions to the course of the party.

“On behalf of the Akatsi-South Constituency Executives, we are thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations on your appointment as the Deputy Director of Research for the National Democratic Congress. This is a testament to your unwavering dedication to our party and your outstanding contributions to our cause..

“Dr. Aheto, your commitment to advancing the ideals of the NDC has been commendable. Your expertise and passion for research have undoubtedly earned you this well-deserved recognition.,” Mr Ativor said.

Your new role as Deputy Director of Research is crucial in shaping the future of our party, and we have no doubt that your leadership will lead to innovative strategies and insightful policies. We look forward to witnessing your continued excellence and achievements, the statement added.

He said, May your journey in this new position be filled with success and may you continue to be a source of inspiration to us all. Once again, congratulations, Dr. Justice Moses Aheto!