Akatsi South NDC Vice Chairman laid to rest.

The late Hon. Famous Matsi, Vice Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi South Constituency, was on Saturday laid to rest in Matsikorpe in the Akatsi South Constituency.

The 65-year-old Famous Matsi served as the NDC Akatsi South Constituency Vice Chairman from 2018 until his demise in July 2022 after a short illness.

A tribute from the party noted that the demise of the Vice Chairman had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

The tribute explained that the late Hon. Famous Matsi popularly known as (Kpelenku) was a good team player who was ready to learn and adopt new strategies.

According to the party secretary, the late Matsi’s contributions to the growth of the party in the constituency via dedicated service will always be remembered and appreciated by the NDC Akatsi South Constituency and the entire NDC family.

According to Mr. Samuel B.K Nugblega, party sympathizers must use the occasion to unite ahead of the 2024 elections, adding that with unity, the NDC would regain power come 2024.

Constituency Executive Aspirants took advantage of the opportunity to promote themselves and their political aspirations to the large crowd in attendance at the fitting memorial service held for the former Assembly member for the Bata electoral area, which attracted supporters from all walks of life.

The commemorative memorial service was attended by Chiefs, the former Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, the Member of Parliament, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, the Volta Regional Secretary, Hon. James Gunu, the Volta Regional Zongo Caucus coordinator, former DCE of Akatsi South, Hon. Samuel Kwadzo Wuadi, Cadres notably, Mr. Francis Yao Dorkenoo and Hon. John Hude, Mr. Eliot Wogbey, all current constituency executives, Hon. Wisdom Akpabli, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, the majority of the constituency executive aspirants, NDC branch executives as well as sympathizers, and some executives from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).