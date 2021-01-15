Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives in the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region have called for the removal of Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area.

They accused the MCE of championing divisions and sidelining some current and old Executives as well as elders of the party.

The three aggrieved constituency Executives in an eight-page petition to the top hierarchy of the party appealed to President Akufo-Addo to nominate a different person to occupy the position of MCE.

The Executives seeking the removal of the MCE are Mr Patrick Xormenyo Agboyibor, Deputy Constituency Secretary, Mr Mensah Kadzaku, Constituency Youth Organiser, and Mrs Veronica Sakpaku, Constituency Women organiser.

They argued, among other issues, the failure of the MCE, who was the 2020 Parliamentary candidate of the NPP, in meeting all executives to discuss ways to distribute resources and logistics during the campaign season.

They alleged diversion of party logistics from their intended purposes led to the party recording low Presidential results from the Constituency.

They also said the MCE had formed a strong cabal with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency by giving government contracts, protocols and scholarships to members of the NDC to the neglect of their party supporters.

“The MCE only focuses on fighting his enemies rather than fostering unity among the rank and file of party supporters,” it added.

The MCE, Mr Adzidogah, when contacted by the GNA dismissed the allegations levelled against him by some of the executives and said a full report would soon be made available.