Akatsi South NPP holds annual delegates conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region have held their annual delegates conference in the four traditional zones of the Constituency.

Their zones are Avenorpeme, Gefia, Wute and Akatsi.

The annual event was held to fulfil the Constitutional mandate under Article 7(27) of the Party’s Constitution.

The conference saw deliberations on matters affecting the organization and well-being of the Party.

Mr Richard Kujo Abledu, the Constituency’s Chairman in his welcome address, said the event offered the platform to liberate energies based on loyalty and hard work in the renewal and reorganisation of the Party for victory in 2024.

He said indiscipline and misuse of social media platforms would destroy the Party, hence advised the delegates to rather use those platforms to “propagate the good works of our government.”

Mr Abledu also thanked the delegates and Party faithful for their outstanding contributions that ensured a one-touch victory for the Party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Ebenezer Azumah, the regional representative and supervisor of the conference, called for unity, discipline, and loyalty for the Party at all times.

Mr Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, in his remarks charged the grassroots members to be united, committed, and disciplined in the Party for the growth and stability of the Party.

Mr Mawuli Ocloo Egos, the Constituency Secretary gave some highlights and reports on the 2020 election results, renovations, furnishing and maintenance of the Party’s office, indiscipline, and connection of the Constituency’s office to a wireless network, and development of the Constituency’s Website.

He revealed that compilation of polling station register, provision of Party’s identity cards, elections at the polling station, electoral area, and constituency through to the regional and national levels were some of the upcoming activities and events lined up for the year.

Mr Bless Nkegbe, the Constituency Communications Officer, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) it was a successful conference and “hoped to count on their support in breaking the eight-year rule”.

The conference was attended by some regional Executives, Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Council of Elders and Patrons.

The Constituency’s Treasurer presented the statement of account to the delegates.