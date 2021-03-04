Teen pregnancy in Akatsi South has been revealed to be at its reduction rate in 2020 as compared to the previous years, according to statistics released by the Akatsi South Municipal Health Directorate.

The report, during an annual Health review programme, revealed there were 392 representing 14.7 percent in 2020, 382 cases in 2019 representing 15.9 percent and 362 cases in 2018 representing 14.9 percent,

The cases saw a reduction rate of 1.2 percent than the previous year due to an increase in Antenatal (ANC) services, which saw 2,658 ANC registrants representing 55.4 percent in 2020 as compared to 2,409 representing 51.4 percent in 2019.

On ANC monthly visits, the report however indicated clients attendance have reduced.

“The teenage pregnancy cases recorded fall between 10 and 19 years,” the statement further revealed.

There were also 1,978 skilled deliveries representing 42.2 percent in 2019 as compared to 1,991 representing 41.5 per cent.

On maternal death, the Akatsi Municipal Hospital recorded only a case in 2020 since 2018