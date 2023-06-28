Akatsi South reports Suspected Outbreak of ‘Cassava Brown Streak Disease’

The Department of Agriculture under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly has urged farmers within the enclave to report any suspected incidents of rotten cassava roots on their farms.

This is because the Municipality has recorded a suspected disease known as ‘Cassava Brown Streak Disease’ which is caused by a virus.

Mr Charles Grunitzky, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Agriculture, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency, after recording five suspected cases within the area.

He indicated that about nine acres of cassava farm had been destroyed as a result.

“Farmers and the public are advised to report any such cases to the Department immediately for prompt action to prevent any further spread,” he said.

Mr Gruniztky said his outfit had initiated urgent steps, including the use of clean planting materials, and farm hygiene to clear weeds, insects, and white flies to mitigate the situation.

Meanwhile, efforts were underway to receive officials from the Ministry of Agriculture to assess the situation.

The Directorate also requested residents and farmers within the area to reach out to them on the mobile phone number: 0240059003 to report any suspected case.