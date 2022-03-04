Akatsi South: Self-Help CHPS Compound Commissioned In Agornu Kporkplorte

The Chiefs, Elders, natives and residents a of Agornu Kporkplorte in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have commissioned a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to reduce the difficulty in accessing quality healthcare in the area.

Prior to the commissioning of the facility on Wednesday, people inf the area and its environs travelled for several kilometres to access healthcare services at Akatsi, the capital of the Municipality.

Mr Kennedy Biedo, Assembly member for the area said members of the community, through their own initiative, put up the project through their Community Development Fund.

“These facility we are commissioning today was as a result of total commitment and hard work by the community members and it will serve over 16 adjoining villages,” he said.

“It was initially accommodating some teachers in the area but later converted and reshaped for the purpose we are about to see,” he said.

Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services who witnessed the ceremony commended the people in the area towards their contributions for good health care.

Dr Nyarko assured the people that other basic health equipment and the required staff strength would be posted to the facility for effective and efficient health care delivery.

He also called for maximum protection from chiefs and the people in the area for any health worker who may be assigned to there.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, on his part said his outfit would not relent on assisting communities who demonstrate such self-help initiatives .

He called for effective collaboration with stakeholders to ensure quality healthcare delivery in communities within the Municipality.

He also appealed to other communities under his watch to embrace community and local governance participation for progress and development.

Adetsewui, Ahlihave, Segekope, lokokope, Kpidzivi, Adzikame, wumeve- torgbokope are some of the adjoining communities who will benefit from the facility.

Presently, two nurses would handle the facility which has a storeroom, delivery room, toilet and bath facilities among others.

Togbui Kuxi III, Chief of Agornu -Kporkplorte, who commissioned the compound together with the MCE and Health Director, expressed appreciation to the people and everybody who contributed to the realisation of the project.