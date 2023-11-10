Akatsi South Serial Callers group assists North Tongu PWDs flood Victims

Serial callers in the Akatsi South Constituency led by Mr. Julius Quashie (Wonderworld) have donated relief items, cash and foodstuffs to the chairman of the People Living With Disability who have also been affected by the man-induced flood in Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency for onward distribution.

The humanitarian effort by the group, which was conducted in close collaboration with local authorities and community leaders, is intended to address the immediate needs of people living with disabilities dislodged by the floods in Mepe.

The donation, which aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goals and humanitarian aid initiatives, is set to make a significant impact on the lives of people living with disabilities.

According to the Assemblymember of the area, Hon. Borlor, the kind gesture will not only address present needs but also set the groundwork for a healthy future for the beneficiaries.

After listening to the sad situations of the people living with disabilities, Mr. Jordan Djikunu, former NCCE director of Akatsi North, expressed concerns about how the affected people could come back to their daily livelihoods without getting support from Corporate Ghana.

Addressing the chiefs and queen mothers of the Mepe Traditional Council, the educationist charged the authorities of the traditional council to immediately petition the Finland, Scotland, Japan, and Switzerland embassies for support for their suffering residents.

He also reiterated the call for the government to urgently compensate the sufferers of the disaster, adding that the residents should stage a bigger demonstration against the government if VRA fails to compensate them for their recklessness.

The Manklaro of the area also assures the media of the traditional council’s efforts in making sure the Nana Addo-led NPP government compensates its residents, warning that, if they fail, they will resort to seeking relief in any competent court of jurisdiction.

He also thanked the donors and appealed to the serial callers to continue advocating for their support.

In mid-October, the Volta River Authority (VRA) began spilling water from the Akosombo reservoir to protect the dam from overtopping.

The influx of large volumes of water has raised levels, causing excessive flooding in several low-lying areas along the Volta River, including, but not limited to, Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Mafi, Adidome, and Ada.

Some 26,000 people have been displaced by the floods, according to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).