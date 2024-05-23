Akatsi South youths are set to stage an “EVAGLO” demonstration against ECG on June 4th

Concerned youths of Akatsi South Constituency have scheduled a demonstration for June 4th to protest against the high electricity tariff and the unjust disconnection of residents on holidays and from Low Voltage (LV) poles.

The demonstration, which is expected to draw thousands of participants from the length and breadth of the Constituency, will begin at 8:00 AM at the Lorry park of the Akatsi South Constituency’s Main Market and will proceed to the Municipal office of the Electricity Company of Ghana. The event aims to put a stop to the disconnection of residents with estimated bills.

The morning show co-host of Kaleawo FM who is the convenor of the demonstration, Mr. Sitsofe Vuvor (Kawawa), stated that they are demanding a reduction in the high electricity tariff, an end to the illegal disconnections of residents on holidays and from LV poles which is a violation of PURC laws, transparency and accountability from the Electricity Company of Ghana and government officials, and an end to the distribution of estimated bills instead of actual bills.

It is unacceptable for the Akatsi South Branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana to presume our energy consumption without reading our meters, and we will no longer tolerate this injustice, he stated while addressing the media.

“We will no longer be silenced by the injustices we face,” he emphasized. “As youths, we will continue to demand action from our leaders to address the issues affecting our constituency. Enough is enough!”

According to him, the demonstration will be peaceful and open to all residents of Akatsi South Constituency who are concerned about the high electricity tariff and unjust disconnections.

In a letter notifying the Ghana Police Service today, the convenor, Mr. Vuvor indicated that the demonstrators would be addressed at the premises of the Akatsi Municipal Assembly, where the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) would also be served.