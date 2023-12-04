Akatsi women’s group named best food processors in Volta

The Duepe Ngoryiyi Women Processing Group in Akatsi has been adjudged best food processors in the Volta Region at the 39th Farmer’s Day Awards held in the regional capital.

The group of 20, including two men, has since 2010, been producing flour from potatoes, and cassava, among other crops.

It also diversified in producing soya milk and other products of nutritional value and won the recognition to the admiration of the many food entrepreneurs exhibiting at the ongoing Volta trade and investment fair, where the celebration was held.

They received an industrial stove, some farm tools and implements as an award at an event that was attended by the Regional Minister and a host of agriculture sector stakeholders.

Christiana Weto, a middle-aged woman, who leads the group told the GNA they had farms but had begun to buy raw produce for processing to meet growing demand.

She said the lack of a processing shed and machines such as grinders and pressers for the various produce as well as funds.

“We need financial assistance to buy cassava and other inputs so we can export products. We are not meeting our export demand because we have no capital.

This year’s farmers day celebration was on the theme: and thousands in the agricultural sector from across the country were awarded.

Mawuwoe Xesumali, from the Ketu South Municipality won best farmer from the Region with 50 acres of maize, 35 acres of rice, and potatoes, and various vegetables of more than 50 acres.

The Region had been most affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo dam, claiming thousands of farm livelihoods in the resulting flood.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Regional Minister, said the Region held a significant part of the Ghana’s food supply, and that all efforts would be made to revive the over 6000 farmers and their fields affected.

“The Region is counting its losses, but we are also positioning ourselves to properly take stock and make the best out of the situation by documenting the most pressing needs and proffer the best prescriptions, especially for our gallant farmers to get back to work.

Mr. William Dzamefe, Regional Agriculture Director, said 6,740 farmers were affected and more than 6000 hectares of cropped fields flooded.

He said an estimated 50,000 metric tonnes of various crops were lost.