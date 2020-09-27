Five persons are said to be in critical condition following an accident involving a Nissan pick-up on the Akatsi-Wute road in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region.

Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency, a white pick-up was carrying mourners from the St. Paul’s Hospital morgue on Saturday to Seglakope for a funeral, when the incident occurred at Worwoenu Abotsigakope Junction.

The critically injured, four men and a woman and others who sustained minor injuries were rushed to the Akatsi District hospital for treatment by some commercial vehicles.

A visit by the GNA to the accident scene saw the pick-up in the bush with the number plates removed suggesting it might have somersaulted several times.

Sources say the pick -up veered off the road causing it to somersault severally before landing in the nearby bush.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Akatsi District Police Commander, who confirmed the accident told the GNA his outfit had taken control of the situation and that details would be disclosed later.