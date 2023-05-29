Akatsi Youth Association calls for calm, assures of justice in alleged murder case

The leadership of the Akatsi Youth Association, a registered youth group within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has called for calm concerning the recent disappearance of Louis Agbogli, a 28-year-old motor rider.

“We are calling on our brothers and sisters to allow the Municipal Security Committee of the Akatsi South Assembly, chiefs, and opinion leaders to find a lasting solution to the impasse to restore peace to the community,” a statement signed by Mr Gideon Kafui Fumey, Secretary to the Association, said.

In the statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, the group called for calm to be maintained.

“And in whichever way we can to assist the police to put this matter to rest by seeing to it that justice is served to our brother, Louis, we will do so,” it said.

“The attention of the Akatsi Youth Association has been drawn to an agitation between the youth, elders of the town, and the police concerning an alleged murder of one of our youths, Agbogli Louis.”

The statement follows the arrest of two suspects by the Akatsi police, in connection with the alleged murder, leading to wild agitations by the youth, demanding instant justice.

“The Akatsi Youth Association shares in the grief and frustration of our brothers and sisters and appreciate the pains of the parents, relatives, friends, and all other loved ones of the deceased brother.”

The Association indicated that it remains in touch with the relevant authorities and other stakeholders in the quest for justice.

The deceased was reported missing since April 22 until some bones and a skull, suspected to have been his remains, were discovered at a location between Kpetoe and Nyatsive near Togo on Wednesday, May 24.

The Association is, therefore, appealing for cool heads to prevail for the law to take its course.

Meanwhile, the GNA had observed that calm had been restored between the police and the youth in the area.