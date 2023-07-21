Akeju to host Audiomack Co-founder, other global music executives

Akeju Abass, US-based Nigerian music executive and entrepreneur, will host Audiomack Co-founder David Ponte and other renowned figures in The Music Business.

The event, to be held at the prestigious Lincoln Center in New York City, promises to be an unforgettable evening of networking, education, and entertainment for music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Akeju who doubles as president Prime Music Partners, the platform hosting the event, noted that attendees will gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of Afrobeats, Amapiano, digital music distribution and the opportunities it presents to artists and content creators.

Joining David Ponte as featured speakers will be several esteemed music executives including Mag Multimedia Founder Rob Schwartz; Sony Music Director Ray Annes, Hot 97 Radio personality Shani Kulture and legendary author, media executive Benny Pough who have made significant contributions to the growth of the likes of Jazzy, Rihanna, Kanye West.

Their perspectives and expertise will shed light on various aspects of the music business, including artist management, publishing, marketing, and branding, among others.

“We are excited to bring together such a dynamic lineup of music industry professionals for this special event,” said Akeju. “Our goal is to create a platform where artists, industry insiders, and music enthusiasts can connect, learn from each other, and celebrate the evolving Amapiano – Afrobeat genre and the power of music in an iconic venue like Lincoln Center.”

The event, scheduled for 22nd July 2023, will take place at the esteemed Lincoln Center, located in the heart of New York City. With its rich history and legacy of promoting arts and culture, Lincoln Center provides the perfect backdrop for this gathering of music industry visionaries and aspiring talents