Akeju unveils Caribbean grooves, featuring Buju Banton, others

Akeju Abass, a prominent Nigerian American-based music executive renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to the global music scene, is set to revolutionize the industry once again. Known professionally as Akeju, in a recent move unveiled “Caribbean Grooves”, an initiative that aim to spotlight Caribbean music and its brightest talents.

The innovative project has featured esteemed Caribbean luminaries including Buju, Bunji Garlin, Nailah Blackman, Stephen Marley, Destra, Kabaka Pyramid and others. Available on Leading streaming platforms like Spotify and Audiomack, the initiative promises an exhilarating fusion of Afro and Caribbean influences, creating an unparalleled sonic experience that transcends borders.

Akeju shared his vision for the project, saying, “This collaboration is more than just music; it’s a celebration of the vibrant cultures that have shaped our artistry. Working alongside these incredible Caribbean stars has been an inspiring journey, and I can’t wait to share our collective passion with the world.”

Expressing further his enthusiasm for the venture and expanding music culture, he added, “I believe in the power of music to unite cultures and bridge gaps. This project is a testament to the rich diversity of musical talent across the globe, and I am honored to work with such esteemed artists.”

The collaboration is anticipated to yield a series of dynamic tracks that will not only resonate with fans of Caribbean music but also captivate new audiences, introducing them to the vibrant sounds of the region.

Akeju has made significant impact across the global entertainment industry. In 2020, he launched Faces of Afrobeats under his brand, Prime Music Partners, featuring A-list stars from Africa. His innate ability to curate distinctive musical experiences have set the stage up again for a project that promises to be a true cultural phenomenon.