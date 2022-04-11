AKF pledges to support farmers to ensure food security

The African Kingdom Federation (AKF) has pledged to support the agricultural sector especially farmers to ensure food security for many Ghanaians.

The maiden investment plan dubbed, “Project VII Phoenix Agenda,” would see AKF invest an initial capital of $2 million dollars to provide financial assistance for farmers to help them boost productivity.

Queen Sheba III, the Imperial Head of AKF, speaking at the launch of the project via Zoom, said the project targeted the simultaneous development of Africa continent, considering its vast resources.

“As a Kingdom we don’t get involved in politics but we do help in the development of the people. As one of the great forefathers of Ghana’s history, Dr Kwame Nkrumah once said, ‘Forward ever, backward never’.

“This statement is very crucial in chattering our way towards development and we have massive potential and resources to achieve development across the continent,” she said.

Queen Sheba III noted that it was imperative to capitalize on technology to improve farming and they had put in place teams in the country to help facilitate the process.

Mr. Kwesi Abakah-Quansah, Deputy Director at Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in his address, welcomed the initiative which he said was in line with the Government’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme.

“We are delighted about AKF’s commitment to help Ghana’s agricultural sector especially by supporting our local farmers.

“We would avail ourselves of any kind of technical support to our farmers who are primary producers and we are prepared for the rolling out of this project,” he said.