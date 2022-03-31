Akim Anyinasin Community Benefits From Newly Constructed School Block

Dr Samuel Owusu, a renowned surgeon in the United States of America (USA), has constructed a three-unit classroom block for the Akim Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the Eastern Region.

The ultra-modern edifice, which was started three years ago, was estimated to have cost more than $300,000. It has a fully furnished computer lab with internet access, an assembly hall, staff offices and modern washroom facilities.

Dr Owusu, also the Founder and President of the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a USA-based non-governmental organisation that provides free health to rural communities in Ghana, in an address at the inauguration of the block, said the project was conceived when his family visited the community some years ago.

He said: “People use to say, for those of us who give, we give not because we have in abundance, but we give because we believe others need it more.”

Dr Owusu expressed gratitude to the teachers at the school and community members for their support and collaboration as well as the students for their warm reception.

Mrs Abena Gyamera, the Municipal Educational Director, said education holds the key to solving many problems and investments in the country.

“It is in the light of this that I am highly delighted to be part of this event to commend Dr Samuel Owusu for providing the community with this magnificent edifice as a gift to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the entire country.

“I’m convinced beyond reasonable doubt that there’s going to be a massive transformation in our municipality to enhance and improve enrolment and educational performance,” she stated.

Mrs Gyamera said the gesture would go a long way to make the students and communities better.

Mrs Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, the Eastern Regional Director of Education, applauded Dr Owusu for demonstrating the spirit of patriotism and giving back to society.

“Today one of your own, an indigene, an old student has been magnanimous to provide this community with this beautiful edifice,” she stated.

Mrs Nsiah-Asamoah urged Anyinasin community members to own the school and to provide the needed learning and teaching assistance while ensuring the proper maintenance of the facility.

Alhaji Umar Babs Bodinga, the Municipal Chief Executive of Abuakwa North Municipality, highlighted some of the projects completed and ongoing ones in the area.

He promised of providing 50 bags of cement for the refurbishment of the primary school, which is in a deplorable state.

Present at the event was Osabarima Atta Appeakorang II, Chief of Akyem Anyinasem, a representative of Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North and the Deputy Minister of Education, Right Rev Vincent Ato Kwamena Okine, Right Rev Dr Emmanuel Asare-Kusi, Diocesan Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, Koforidua, among others.