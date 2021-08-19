Akim Asene farmer groups receive off-farm training

To empower women’s group in the Asene Manso Akroso District, the Department of Agriculture, has organised an off-farm training programme for women in Akim Asene.

The participants for the one-day training, were from Peace Palm Oil Processing Women Group, Moral Entrepreneurial Group among others, who were trained on liquid soap making.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Mr Samuel Adu, Officer for Women In Agriculture Development (WIAD), in the district, said off-farm activity was any activity undertaken by a farmer outside farming as an additional source of income.

He said the skill acquired was regarded as a source of livelihood for farm households, and as a means to diversify household income sources.

Mr Zakaria Birikorang, the facilitator for the training, took participants through stages in liquid soap making, ingredients used, and proper packaging for sales.

He advised them not to start their trades with huge amount of money, but as low as 40 Ghana cedis.

Mrs. Victoria Beyuo, the Agriculture Extension Officer for Asene Operational Area, said the group, which was into Palm oil Processing, aside the off-farm training activities held for them, also held monthly meetings where she took them through improved technology in oil processing, and book keeping.

Madam Elizabeth Kwakye, a member of Moral Entrepreneurial Group, a food processing group at Akim Asene, thanked the Agriculture Department, for the off-farm training and said it was also an income diversification strategy.

WIAD under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, is a highly competent public institution transforming livelihoods and promoting the wellbeing of especially women, in the Agricultural sector.