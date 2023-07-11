Akim Lodge Supports  Patients at Akim Oda General Hospital

The Akim Lodge of Ghana, No. 28 has made huge donation of items and cash to bring relief and settle the bills of patients at Akim Oda General Hospital.

The donation including a cash amount of GHS5,000 plus other essential items was made on Saturday, July 8.

Aside the cash donation, the items presented to the Akim Oda General Hospital include 1 hospital bed, 51 bedsheets, 36 pillowcases, 2 wall clocks, 5 shine rolls paper tissues, 5 kleesoft washing powder, 4 powerzone big bottles, 1 big Jamal washing powder, 2 Ariel washing powder, 4 big size camel antiseptic, 4 packs of toilet roll and 2 dust bins.

The rest are three bags of Easy powder detergents, 2 benko powder detergents, 1 box of miss savon laundry soap, 1 box of clean laundry soap, 1 gallon of bine floor cleaner, and 1 gallon of clean laundry liquid soap.

Presenting the cash and items to the Akim Oda General Hospital, the leader of Akim Lodge No. 28, WM Paul Obeng said the move is part of the efforts to give back to society.

“It is part of our doctrine to do good and give to others so this year we have decided to support Akim Oda General Hospital as part of our charity work,” WM Paul Obeng disclosed.

He further explained, “We are making this cash donation to help in the discharge of patients who have not been able to make payment.

“We always hear that some patients after receiving health care from hospitals do not have money to pay for the service. We decided to step in to help such people.”

WM Paul Obeng further promised the Akim Oda Hospital that next year the group will be back to make another donation.

“We will continue to do these charity works. We have adopted Oda General Hospital and every year we will put something together to help to promote healthcare for all. That is our promise,” he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Akim Oda General Hospital, Miss Grace Antwi expressed profound appreciation to Akim Lodge No. 28.

She further made an appeal to other well-to-do organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the hospital.

“We have some people who don’t have anything so with these donated items if we share it with them it will help with their upkeep. They have really helped us with this donation and it will cushion us a lot.

“This cash donation will also ensure we discharge patients and get spaces to cater to other patients.

“What I will say is God bless them. We plead with others to also follow in their footsteps and come to our aid to take care of patients who are in need,” Miss Grace Antwi indicated.

Patients at the hospital including pregnant and nursing mothers also praised Lodge Akim No. 28 for the show of kindness.