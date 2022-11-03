Akim North NDC Chairman urged unity to recapture power in 2024

Mr Peter Abaje, Asante Akim North Constituency Chairman of the NDC has called for unity among party members to help recapture power in the 2024 general election.

He said unity was key in the party’s quest to regain power to redeem Ghanaians from the present severe socio-economic hardships brought about as a result of incompetence and poor management by the ruling NPP government.

Speaking at a thanksgiving rally by the party at Ananekrom, Mr Abaje said the NDC stood the chance of regaining power and what was left was for the members to unite and work hard at the grassroots to win more souls for the party.

He called on the party members to bury all the differences that characterized the party before the constituency elections and work together with the aim of capturing power in the 2024 elections.

He thanked the party faithful for the confidence reposed in the new constituency executive and asked all to show greater commitment and sacrifice for the work of the party.

Mr Abaje said what was left now was for all members to show responsibility and seek victory for the party in their various communities.

The chairman also visited and interacted with party members at Domeabra, Nhyiaeso, Nsoyameye and Serebuoso and urged them to unite and work to support the new leadership for a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.