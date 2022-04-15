Akim Oda MP devises plans to disburse common budget for electoral area

Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda Constituency, has devised a plan to disburse the MP’s common budget for projects in the constituency in a bid to encourage decentralization.

He explained that the plan was to distribute the large MP’s common budget, which totaled GHC151,000 to each of the constituency’s 18 electoral areas.

As a result, he has cut the sod for the development of different community projects, with each of the 18 locations receiving 8,400 Ghana cedis.

Every electoral area opened a bank account with the Assembly member, a Unit committee member, and a member of the MP’s development committee in the constituency as signatories for the strategic distribution.

Construction of a culvert in Towobotom Electoral Area, a standing pipe in Srodae, a multifunctional sports court in Community two electoral area, a footbridge in Asenee Electoral Area, and the completion of the dwarf classroom block at Birim L/A Junior High School in Zongo are among the projects.

Madam Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, praised the MP’s initiative and stated that projects would reach every corner of the constituency.

Mr Aaron Donkoh, a member of the constituency’s education committee, stated that his team would guarantee that the classroom block and the multipurpose sport court were completed successfully.

Mr Clement Attafuah, assembly member for the Towobotom electoral district, was pleased by the smart distribution of the MP’s common money among the electoral zones.

According to him, the community will recognize the assembly members’ contributions through projects that will be built for them.