Akim Oda NPP chairman calls for peaceful resolution of grievances

Alhaji Isaka Awudu, Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Akim Oda Constituency, has called on the party executives to resolve grievances peacefully for the sake of unity.

He condemned instances where members chose to resolve complaints in the public instead of seeking redress within the internal structures of the party.

Alhaji Awudu was speaking at Akim Oda during the annual delegates’ conference of NPP in the Oda Constituency on the theme: “Together we are all breaking the eight.”

The conference was held in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

About 390 delegates were grouped into two zones at separate locations.

The delegates comprised polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives and council of elders and sympathizers.

Ms Victoria Adu, Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), encouraged party members to endeavour to do things that would help sustain the NPP administration beyond eight years of uninterrupted rule.

Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency, called for unity and hard work among delegates to complement the effort of the executives to keep the NPP administration in power.

According to him, he has registered 217 people onto comprehensive health insurance and that by September 2021, he would organize free registration and renewal of National Health Insurance for his constituents.

He said measures were underway to elevate the Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound to health centres and also help regularize casual workers at Akim Oda Government Hospital.

At the conference, it was announced that there would be a polling station executives election in January 2022 while electoral area coordinators election in February 2022 and constituency executives in March 2022.