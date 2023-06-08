Akim Swedru MP releases a list of 60 impactful achievements for his constituents since 2020

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has released a list of sixty (60) impactful things he has achieved in the constituency over the last three years.

Following the publication of his list of sixty (60) transformative achievements for his constituency, many residents expressed their opinions about the massive development in the area.

“My achievements within the last three years are unprecedented, “Looking at my contribution to the constituents, the only reward they will give me is to retain me to be able to continue the good works that I have started for the growth and development of the constituency,” Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko told Accra-based Original FM91.9.

Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko said he had so far achieved 80 per cent of his promises in the constituency, citing interventions in education, health and road infrastructure and insisted that “when I made the promise in 2020, people thought I was joking, currently, some roads are under construction, I have also provided educational materials for some selected schools, the distribution is ongoing to serve other schools.

Many people have praised the MP who also serves as the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport for his outstanding performance and have called on him to continue improving his constituency’s future.

Although he rated his achievements as relatively important, he said that the constituency still has growth and development issues. Describing himself as a selfless leader, he reaffirmed his pledge to the people that he would strive harder to meet the electorate’s different concerns.

Below are the 60 achievements of Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko since he was re-elected in 2020 as MP for Akim Swedru.