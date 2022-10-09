Akim Swedru MP Rewards Teachers In His Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has instituted a Teacher’s Award Scheme to motivate teachers in his constituency to continue with their tireless and selfless dedication in the provision of quality education despite the daunting challenges they encounter every day.

The law maker presented TV’s, fridges, gas cookers, tablets and citations as an Award scheme for best performing Teachers within the consistency.

The MP indicated that the Awards Scheme is motivated by the outstanding sacrifices teachers in his constituency have to make each day, stressing: “I am personally aware of the various challenges faced by our teachers and I believe that the institution of this award scheme will boost their morale, enhance their output and in the end enrich education in the Municipality.”

He noted that matters relating to education have been his topmost foresight as a Member of Parliament and that his priority is to change the education narrative in Akim Swedru.

Since becoming the MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has engaged the various stakeholders of education in the Akim Swedru municipality at the least opportunity where he has become abreast with the challenges associated with the delivery of quality education.

Speaking at the Awards Scheme at the Akim Swedru Senior High School Conference Hall, the MP added that the awards scheme is to help sustain the gains Akim Swedru has made in the provision of education.

The purpose of establishing the Award Scheme is to help address genuine pressing needs of teachers in the municipality.

According to him, the gesture is part of “interventions to improve teaching and learning in our hard-to-reach consistency.”

He added that during the award Scheme in which he said teachers shared their experiences with him and their opinions on what more he could do as their MP to improve their conditions.