Akim Swedru MP Urges Gov’t To Tighten Security Across Borders

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has called on government to put in place strict measures to monitor human movement across land borders.

He pointed out that, it was imperative for the country to tighten security along its borders for effective tracking, monitoring, and screening of people who wants to enter the country.

This is in relation to Aisha Huang returning to her country [China] and changing her identity only to come back to Ghana to commit the same crime of which she escaped prosecution earlier.

Aisha Huang applied for a Togo visa and went through the borders into Ghana and back to the galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.

Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko argued that, beyond the caution notices, the public must be educated on terrorism to enhance their security consciousness and keep them alert to identify suspicious activities.

“We have so many unmanned access routes at our various borders to the extent that one does not even need to get a Ghanaian visas before entering into this country. All they do is to either acquire Togo, Benin, or Ivory Coast travel Visas then enter through this countries genuinely and after used those unapproved routes at our various borders to enter into the country. It’s time we take some serious measures to protect this unapproved routes,”He disclosed this on his official Facebook page.

He said there was the need to create awareness on terrorism among the populace saying “the word on terrorism should be everywhere for the people to know it is real and dangerous.”

The law maker advised Ghanaians to be security conscious and alert at all times by reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.

He also identified Ghana’s porous borders and small arms and light weapons proliferation as fundamental issues which could spur terrorism.