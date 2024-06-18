Akim Swedru NPP Holds Peace and Unity Walk Ahead of Elections

As part of the Operation Win All Polling Stations campaign, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region’s Akim Swedru Constituency organized a peace and unity walk to bolster support ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The event saw hundreds of residents marching through the principal streets of Akim Swedru, showcasing their support for the NPP. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by political parties to engage with constituents and secure votes for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Eastern Regional Chairman Jeff Konadu Addo emphasized the critical importance of securing victory in the 2024 general elections. He urged party members, including constituency and ward executives, as well as sympathizers, to intensify their door-to-door campaigns to garner support for the NPP.

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, former Controller and Accountant-General Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Jerome Okyere Akordor, and other parliamentary aspirants who lost in the primaries, also expressed their commitment to unite and work collaboratively towards a victory in the upcoming elections. Their pledge to support the party underscores a unified front aimed at retaining power in December 2024.