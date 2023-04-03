Akogate Ajimele Oil golf tournament begins in Sapele

The annual Akogate Ajimele Oil golf tournament will begin on Friday, April 7 in Delta State.

‘’The golf tournament is billed for April 7, 8 and 9 at the Sapele Athletic Golf Course, Sapele, Delta State’’ a statement issued on Sunday by the Managing Director of Akogate Ajimele Oil, Mr. Felix Aganbi, said.

The Akogate Ajimele Oil golf tournament brings the best players in the game to Sapele.

‘’Professional golfers from Nigeria and abroad will be participating in the 18-hole tournament challenge’’ the statement said.

‘’Some traditional rulers, notable politicians and diplomats will be entering the Akogate Ajimele Oil Golf tournament’’ the statement added.