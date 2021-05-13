Charles Kwablan Akonnor, Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars says he is not worried about Mohammed Salissu’s unwillingness to play for the senior national team.

The Southampton defender has indicated his desire to play for the Black Stars in the future but not at the moment as he is fully focused on his club career.

But according to Coach Akonnor, he doesn’t have much of a problem with the position Salisu often plays adding that he had a lot of quality players who equally fit in that particular role.

“He is somebody who I have watched for sometime now. We understand he is doing well but in his area of position we have a lot of players we are very satisfied with.

“We don’t have much of a problem in that position so we would look at him when he is ready,” he said at a press briefing.

The former Real Valladolid defender has once again been left out of Ghana’s 30-man squad who are to engage Morocco and Ivory Coast in an international friendly next month as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in September.