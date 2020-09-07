Mr Yawson Amoah, District Chief Executive for Sefwi-Akontombra has commissioned a Community-Base Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound with nurses quarters at Yawkrom in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

The facility valued at GHc38,000 was funded from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

Commissioning the facility, Mr Amoah said, the facility formed part of the government’s resolve to improve upon health care delivery in the community who are mostly farmers.

The DCE noted that all major development projects in the community, which include, school feeding programme, water and sanitation and electricity were all initiated by the New Patriotic Party government in its less than four years in office.

He called on residents to have faith in the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Alex Djonoboah Tetteh and President Nana Addo Daunkwa Akufo -Addo and vote massively for them during the December polls to bring more developmental projects in the area.

He mentioned the Akontombra rice factory, which would be commissioned soon, construction of Akontombra hospital,72 market stalls, which was ready for use at Nsawora, ultra-modern KG block at Nsawora, construction of Yawkrom town road, which was on going and Akontombra Cocoa station among others have been achieved by the NPP in less than four years.

He advised the community to maintain the facility regularly to enable it last longer.

Mr Comos Awotwey, District Health Director said COVID-19 was real and called on residents to adhere to all the safety protocols to defeat the virus.

He commended the government and the District Assembly for adding a nurse’s bungalow to the facility to motivate nurses to accept postings to the community.

Mr Alex Djonoboah Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Sefwi- Akontombra who is also the Western North Regional Deputy Minister said the government was committed to the even distribution of the national cake regardless of one’s location and called on residents to maintain him and President Nana Akufo -Addo to do more for the country and Akontombra Constituency.

Nana Akwasi Bosompim, chief of the Yawkrom commended the government for doing what no government had done for the community.

According to the traditional ruler, residents would no longer have to trek for hours to access health care.

He called on Ghanaians especially residents of Akontombra Constituency to vote massively for the Member of Parliament for the area and President Akufo- Addo to bring more developmental projects to the area.