AkooBooks Audio is proud to bring archives of material from award-winning journalist and renowned interviewer, David Ampofo’s Time With David, to listeners. Time With David was Ghana’s leading interview program for more than two decades. The program brings to listeners incisive interviews with a developmental focus.

This follows the signing of an agreement between AkooBooks Audio and David Ampofo. The interviews will begin streaming on Founder’s Day August 4, 2020.

The first 50 interviews were released today and are currently available at https://app.akoobooks.net/genres/44.

AkooBooks Audio customers can purchase single interviews or choose from two packages of either five (5) or ten (10) interviews at a discount.

Between 1994 and 2019, Time With David hosted a wide range of leading personalities in Ghana and beyond, providing depth, context and historical perspective to the issues discussed. Although the show is no longer running, it still has a substantial following online across all social groups and is a valuable source of information and education on social and political developments in Ghana and Africa.

Commenting on the inclusion of Time With David on the AkooBooks Audio platform, Ama Dadson, Founder & CEO said, “signing Time With David onto our platform is a great coup for us. It enriches and deepens the diversity available on our platform, affording listeners interesting and educative conversations. More than ever in this time of Covid restricted movements, AkooBooks Audio is bringing to our customers and subscribers stimulating content to inform, educate and entertain us.”

Commenting on his new partnership with AkooBooks Audio, David Ampofo said, “I look forward to this collaboration with AkooBooks Audio. It will afford an even larger number of people the opportunity to access information which is still relevant from our social and political education series.”

The first set of interviews released today include the first interview in the Time With David series, recorded in 1994 with Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, the founder of Ghana’s first private radio station, Radio Eye. This interview is about the struggle to establish private radio in Ghana during the early years of return to constitutional rule.

Other luminaries on the Time with David show include innovator and academic Patrick Awuah, the Founder and President of Ashesi University in Ghana, who shared insights on tertiary education in Ghana and how the quality of Ghana’s education can be improved. A total of 100 interviews will be available for listeners.