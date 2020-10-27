Some 20 taxi drivers along the Akorabo-Amanhyia-Suhum road at a crises meeting at Akorabo in the Suhum Municipality, threatened to withdraw their services from the route as a result of the deplorable condition.

The roads include; Akorabo – Motrimo Zor, Akorabo – Kukua, Akorabo – Supresu and Akorabo – Jato – Amanhyia.

The meeting brought together sub-chiefs in the area, drivers, NGOs, traders and chief farmers.

The chairman in-charge of the Akorabo – Suhum GPRTU taxi station at Akorabo, Mr. Nartey Kwasi, 82, who spoke on the road network of the area, on behalf of the Akorabo community, described the roads as a death trap.

He expressed concern about the situation at the gathering to discuss how health personnel, teachers, traders, travelers and drivers meandered through the deplorable roads to Suhum.

The chairman explained that, apart from Amanhyia to Suhum which formed part of the Suhum to Koforidua main road that was tarred and seemed good, Kukua through Akorabo to Amanhyia, which was a feeder road was bad.

According to him, the situation was making it extremely difficult for motorists to convey their passengers across the mid-section of some communities, because they were nearly cut-off from the rest, due to the bad nature.

“The cut-off point which is badly damaged and un-motorable is about 450 metres”, he stated. He said apart from the difficulty teachers and other workers encounter before reaching their workplaces, traders also went through similar problems before reaching their stores and market places.

The electorate also complained that when pregnant women were in labour, it was difficult transporting them to the nearest clinic and therefore, appealed to the government to reshape their roads to help curb accidents, facilitate travelling and carting of food items from the area.

Some travelers and traders who also spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said if the assembly and the Department of Feeder Roads delayed in reshaping the roads during the raining season, bags of cocoa and foodstuffs would be locked up and in the area, and deny the farmers of their economic gains.