Togbe Adovor Banahene VII, Amazing Smiles Foundation Donate Relief Items To Victims

Togbe Adovor Dzodzegbe Agbenyo Banahene VII of the Battor Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, in collaboration with the Amazing Smiles Foundation (ASF) based in Accra and Battor, have donated assorted relief items to some one thousand, one hundred and seventeen (1,117) displaced flood victims currently being housed at the Agbetikpo D.A. Basic School.

The camp is one of the twenty-one (21) haven grounds being used for more than twelve thousand (12,000) displaced persons in the North Tongu District.

The victims at the camp are from four (4) communities: Sikor, Memordzi, Dzimakope, and Fumadorkope in the Agbetikpo-Sikor-Memordzi Electoral Area. The affected communities are located within two (2) streams – Bletu and Memor, which also overflowed their banks following the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The items donated towards the upkeep of the victims, some of whom are displaced school children and the golden agers are five (5) maxi (100 kilos) bags of rice, four (4) cartons of vegetable cooking oil, seven (7) cartons of mackerel tinned fish, fifty (50) bags of sachets water, one (1) maxi (100 kilos) bag of sugar, four (4) maxi (100 kilos) bags of maize, three (3) maxi (100 kilos) bags of gari, some quantities of used clothing, shoes, and sandals (footwear) as well as some plastic career bags, all valued at more than Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc30,000.00).

Speaking at the event on behalf of Togbe Adovor Dzodzegbe Agbenyo Banahene VII and the ASF, the Spokesperson for the delegation, Ms. Millie Kumasenu, noted that the motivation for the support stemmed from the plight of the thousands of victims of the area following the flood disaster that has not only displaced the affected residents but also destroyed their livelihoods, making life more unbearable for them in recent times.

She was hopeful that their widow’s mite through the donation would go a long way to alleviate the distressed situation the victims find themselves in.

Ms. Kumasenu lauded the efforts of the women to keep their families united and safe at the camp. He assured them of further support from the Chief when the water finally receded, and they returned to their various communities.

Receiving the items, the Assembly Member (AM) for the Agbetikpo-Sikor-Memordzi Electoral Area, Hon. Derrick Kugah, was grateful to the donors for the gesture, saying it was the first time the camp received items like gari and maize, which, according to him, are among the commonest staple food items of the residents of the area.

Hon. Kugah assured Ms. Kumasenu and her delegation that the items would reach the affected victims to help reduce the suffering and trauma they have been subjected to over the period.

A spokesperson for the flood victims of the Agbetikpo camp, Mr. Godwin Vok Avortri used the opportunity to further appeal to the government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), philanthropists as well as public-spirited individuals and organizations to continue to lend their support to the victims at the Agbetikpo camp, saying the situation is still dire.