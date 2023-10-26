Akosombo Dam Spillage: Church Premises To Serve As Stand-In Accommodation For Flood Victims

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has expressed its profound sympathy to victims of flood areas in parts of the country who have been adversely affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The Church has also commended the government and its relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including the Ghana Navy and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), for swiftly intervening in rescue missions and managing the situation. It also praised political parties for demonstrating compassion through visits and donations to the disaster victims.

In a press statement issued by the Church and signed by the Clerk of the General Assembly, Rev. Dr. Lawson K. Dzanku, it urged the government and the inter-ministerial committee not to pay lip service to promises to the victims but to treat the situation as a matter of top priority with pragmatic solutions. The E.P. Church also appealed to its members and other faith organizations, corporate institutions, and philanthropists to abet the evacuee.

Meanwhile, a high-powered delegation of the EPCG, led by the Moderator of the General Assembly, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd) toured the flood areas within some districts of the southern part of the Volta Region that have been affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

During this fact-finding mission, the Church, through its leadership, used the opportunity to make an initial donation of eight hundred (800) bags of sachets water, twenty (20) maxi (100 kilos) bags of maize as well as some used clothing, and footwear to the victims of the disaster.

The Moderator also announced that the EPCG had given directives for its church premises or chapels to be used as provisional housing facilities for the flood victims until alternative residential abodes have been provided for the displaced citizens.