Akosombo Dam spillage displaces over 100 people

The overflow of water from the Akosombo Dam displaces hundreds of people in the Volta Region’s Sokpe and Sogakofe areas in the North Tongu District.

The floodwaters which have already claimed properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis, including multiple buildings, continue to threaten lives and people.

Close to 500 families are currently dealing with the flooding as they struggle to preserve their valuables.

Because of the precarious situation of portable water supply in the affected areas, this lack of action raises concerns about the possibility of a significant disease outbreak.

Despite the fact that the displacements began a week ago, neither local nor central government agencies have taken any proactive measures, with the exception of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) gathering statistics.

Many residents are drinking directly from the river, increasing the risk.

The Assemblyman of the area said he is very worried about the lack of government attempts to handle the problem and therefore appeals for immediate support from stakeholders and individuals to help with supplies such as mosquito nets and food to prevent diseases such as cholera and malaria.

Residence has aired their concerns about the Volta River Authority (VRA), which is responsible for the dam water spills, for its inability to communicate timely to them.

They are demanding regular updates from the VRA in order to better predict the worsening of the situation, particularly at night when flooding rises.