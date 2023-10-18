Akosombo Dam spillage: Mahama urges gov’t to declare a state of emergency in the area

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the government to officially announce a state of emergency in the area impacted by the Akosombo dam spill. In a Facebook statement posted on Wednesday, the NDC Flagbearer stated, “It is evident that the extent and magnitude of the flooding in communities along the Volta River exceed the capabilities of our struggling economy.”

Mahama further suggested, “I strongly advise the Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and promptly seek relief assistance from our international partners and alliances.”

There have been several calls for a state of emergency to be declared in the area following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam which was initiated on September 15, 2023.