Akosombo Dam Spillage Report Highlights Local Heroism, Calls for Policy Reform

The chairman of the Akosombo Dam Spillage Committee has praised grassroots leadership while revealing new compensation guidelines for victims of the 2023 disaster.

Engineer Kirk Koffi singled out traditional rulers and municipal officials for their immediate response, particularly the Chief of Mepe who opened his home to displaced residents when state systems were overwhelmed.

Findings from the 126-page investigative report confirm the controlled water release from Ghana’s largest hydroelectric dam was an unavoidable safety measure. Record rainfall linked to climate change had pushed reservoir levels to critical thresholds, leaving engineers with no alternative but to initiate spillage operations starting September 15, 2023. The subsequent floods affected nearly 40,000 people across multiple districts in the Volta Region.

While absolving the Volta River Authority of negligence, the committee identified critical coordination failures. “VRA followed technical protocols but should have engaged local authorities more effectively to map vulnerable areas,” Koffi stated during a television interview. The lapse contributed to widespread destruction of infrastructure, including complete loss of 1,247 homes and 94 educational facilities.

New compensation frameworks aim to address the $78 million in documented agricultural losses and other damages. The committee has simultaneously recommended urgent land use reforms, proposing a Legislative Instrument to prohibit construction in floodplains. Koffi emphasized that municipal assemblies need not wait for formal legislation to enforce zoning restrictions through existing permitting systems.

The disaster has exposed systemic weaknesses in Ghana’s emergency response architecture, particularly in early warning dissemination and resource mobilization. These findings come as climate scientists warn of increasing rainfall variability, suggesting similar events may become more frequent. The committee’s work now shifts to parliament, where its recommendations could shape future water management policies and disaster preparedness frameworks.