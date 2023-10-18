Akosombo Dam Spillage: VRA earmarks GH¢10 million to support affected persons   

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has committed an initial GHS10 million to alleviate the plight of persons adversely affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The support is being carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the support included relief items such as rice, cartons of mackerel, cooking oil, tomato paste, soft drinks, biscuits, powered milk, mosquito coils, palm oil, toilet rolls, beans, gari, groundnut and sachet water.

It said the organisations provided medical items and personnels to screen and administer medical treatment to emerging health issues.

However, buses and pickups were made available to transport people and goods, deployment of tankers to consistently make water available to affected people.

The statement said the damaged water supply system in the North Tongu district had been restored.

The impacted districts include North Tongu, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Shail Osudoku, Anlo, Keta Municipal, Keta South Municipal, and Ada East.

More than 26,000 persons have been affected by the spillage. The government has pledged more support for the victims.