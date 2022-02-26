Akosua Baako Foundation donates beds to Assin State College School

A non-governmental organisation, Akosua Baako Foundation, has donated beds that could accommodate 35 students to the Assin State College School (ASCO) to alleviate the plight of some female students.

It also presented a sum of GH¢11,300.00 to the Akosua Baako Hostel to subsidize the bills of students in the hostel by 25 percent.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Charles Opoku, the founder of the organization, said he was moved by the insufficient beds in the female hostel and decided to lend a helping hand.

He said the Foundation had donated a wide range of books to the Assin North Education Directorate for onward supply to all schools in the district.

Mr Opoku said the Foundation would continue to transform the lives of children within the district, through the provision of academic infrastructure and scholarships for quality education.

This, he stated, was key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which was aimed at ensuring access to quality education across the country.

Furthermore, he said, the Foundation had instituted a scholarship scheme for brilliant students who were indigenes from the district.

”This will provide a form of support through funding to help cater for their tertiary education”, he said.

Mr. Thomas Kyei Bredu, the headmaster of ASCO, said the donation was timely and pledged his outfit readiness to take proper care of the beds.

He appealed to institutions and development partners worldwide to go to their aid for educational development.