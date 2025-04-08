Akosua Mantey Presents Guinness World Record Certificate to Ghana Tourism Authority

Ghanaian makeup artist Roselyn Akosua Mantey has formally presented her Guinness World Records certificate to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), following her record-setting accomplishment in the longest makeup marathon.

The presentation ceremony took place on Tuesday, 8 April 2025, during which Mantey handed over the framed certificate to the GTA in recognition of her 103-hour, 25-minute, and 33-second makeup session. The marathon was completed in Legon, Ghana, beginning on 3 April 2024.

Her achievement garnered widespread national and international attention, showcasing not only her endurance and commitment but also placing Ghana firmly on the global stage in the beauty and creative arts industry.

Officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority, present at the brief event, praised Mantey for her pioneering feat. They emphasized the broader significance of her record, noting its role in promoting Ghanaian talent and innovation within the creative sector.

The GTA highlighted that such individual accomplishments contribute meaningfully to the country’s growing profile in creative tourism, underscoring Ghana’s potential as a hub for artistic excellence.

In her remarks, Mantey expressed appreciation for the team and supporters who backed her throughout the intensive challenge. She stressed the importance of perseverance, national pride, and collective support in achieving long-term goals.

“This is not just a personal win, it’s a win for Ghana,” Mantey said. “My certificate has Ghana’s name on it twice, which shows I stood in for my country. I’m proud that the Ghana Tourism Authority came on board to share this with the world.”

Her journey continues to resonate across the beauty and creative communities, serving as an inspiring example of how passion and determination can lead to extraordinary accomplishments. The recognition also adds to Ghana’s growing list of Guinness World Record achievements, reinforcing the country’s dynamic and evolving cultural presence.