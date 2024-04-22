Akosua Serwaa Afriyie Ascends to Royalty: Crowned Nana Serwaa Nyarko II of Krobo/Bretuohemaa & Debahemaa of Sekyedumase Traditional area

The CEO of Akosua Konceptz Ltd was enstooled as KROBO/BRETUO-HEMAA on March 30th and DABEHEMAA of Sekyeredumase Traditional Council on April 9th. She is to be known by her stool name, NANA SERWAA NYARKO II.

The people of Sekyedumase, the BRETUO CLAN, from near and far, gathered to witness the enstoolment of their new Krobohemaa/Dabehemaa, NANA SERWAA NYARKO II.

The occasion took place at the chief’s palace, where the king, the queen mother, elders, council members, family, and friends sat in attendance.

NANA SERWAA NYARKO II received her recognition and was outdoored in the presence of Nana Antwi Bosiako II (Omanhene of Sekyedumase), Paramount Queen Nana Fosua-Ntibia, council of chiefs, and elders.

During the ceremony, she pledged to fulfill her traditional and royal duties with dignity, respect, and wisdom, and sought divine guidance throughout her reign.

Before the enstoolment, friends, loved ones, and well-wishers shared the news on social media. So, NANA SERWAA NYARKO II went on Facebook and other platforms to thank her audience of over 12,000 on a LIVE VIDEO.

Before ascending to the stool, NANA SERWAA NYARKO II was celebrated for her remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment. She stood as a paragon in various fields, seamlessly intertwining her roles as an Event Organizer, a philanthropist, and a media personality.

Through her tireless efforts and innovative initiatives, she has not only raised significant awareness but has also supported charitable causes and community services with funds.

Her impeccable organizational skills and magnetic media presence continue to leave an indelible mark on the industry, making her an exemplary figure and inspiration to all.

About the town called SEKYEDUMASE: it is a town in the Ashanti Region that shares borders with the Bono Region and is ruled by Omanhene Nana Antwi Bosiako II. It is very popular for gospel music through the legendary gospel ace Prof Kofi Abraham.

The town is situated between Nkoranza, Mampong, Ejura, and surrounded by several farmland villages. Sekyedumase is well-known for the abundance of crop production like maize, yams, oranges, cassava, cocoyam, groundnuts, cashew, cocoa, watermelon, mango, plantain, garden eggs, cabbage, pineapple, peppers, and onions.

The town is also popular for its plateaus, mountains, and caves for prayers, which Ghana SU members, many churches, and Christian fellowships visit to pray. Sekyedumase, also called SEKO-CITY, has been blessed with a waterfall bigger than Kintampo waterfalls.”