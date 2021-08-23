Akpabli wins Ghana Granfondo cycling race

Victor Cudjoe Akpablie of Team Epic Cycling Club clocked 2 .47.41 to win the Ghana Granfondo Cycling Race 2021 held in Accra on Sunday.

He was followed by Baba Rahman of Accra with a time of 2.50.46 while team-mate Prince Kudufia placed third with a time of 2.58.43 hours.

Ama Kenxema Adade of Club Ghana By Bicycle won the Female category with a time of 5.47 hou and was crowned the ‘Best Female Cyclist’

The 100-kilometre-race which started from the Adenta Barrier to Somanya, Apirede Hills, Mamfe and descended to the Aburi Hills ended at the starting point.

For their prizes, Akpablie had GHs 5,000, Rahman received GHS 1,500 while GHs 1,000 went to Kudufia with Ama Adade receiving GHs 2,000.

About 100 cyclists drawn from Ghana, Benin, The United Kingdom, Togo and Nigeria took part in the race.

The race was organized by TBT Cycling Club, a body affiliated to the Ghana Cycling Federation with a vision to promote grassroot cycling as a means of recreation and to promote overall health and wellness.

Mr Kwabena Larbi, the Race Director said the intention was to showcase the beautiful cycling routes in Ghana to attract international cyclists and boost tourism in the country.

He expressed the hope that Ghana would present cyclists to the next Olympic Games.