Akpeteshie Bar operates 24hrs What’s new : Allotey Jacobs jabs Mahama

On his Facebook timeline, a sarcastic Allotey, a constituent of the NDC downplayed the 24-hour economy policy proposed by the party’s standard flag bearer, Former President Mahama, as nothing new under the sun as many companies, including Akpeteshie bars, run the 24-hour economy in Ghana.

In a statement commemorating the 2023 International Youth Day, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the NDC, pledged to establish a 24-hour economy as a key pillar of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

NDC’s Mahama stated, “A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.

In response to his party’s presidential candidate’s 24-hour economic policy, Mr. Allotey Jacob on his Facebook account threw a subliminal statement at John Mahama and posted “ Akpeteshie bar operates 24/7, so what’s new? “

Meanwhile, a section of the Ghanaian electorate has endorsed the 24-hour economy, calling former president Mahama to give more details on how he aims to boost the economy under such a brilliant idea.