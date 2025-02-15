Akrobeto’s Science Quiz Stumble Delights Viewers

Ghanaian television personality Akwasi Boadi, better known as Akrobeto, has built a career on blending humor with news delivery.

But during a recent episode of UTV’s Real News, the comedian found himself on the other side of the spotlight—facing a science question fit for a fourth grader. The result was a viral moment that underscored his unique appeal.

The segment began as a lighthearted interview with Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, longtime quiz mistress of Ghana’s prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). Midway through, Dr. Kaufmann pivoted to a playful challenge: “Let’s test you today,” she said, unveiling a simplified NSMQ-style diagram of the human digestive system. Tasked with identifying the esophagus, Akrobeto leaned into his trademark theatrics. “This is for a class 4 student, so I know you can do it,” Dr. Kaufmann quipped, sparking laughter from the studio audience.

Clutching a marker, Akrobeto squinted at the diagram, tracing a finger from the mouth downward. “This is where the food enters… the throat area,” he declared, hovering near the correct answer but skirting it entirely. His confidence wavered as he gestured toward the intestines, mixing terms like “small pipe” and “big pipe” to describe the colon. Dr. Kaufmann, visibly amused, praised his effort despite the inaccuracies. “You’re close!” she reassured him, as the audience erupted in cheers.

The exchange, while far from academically rigorous, highlighted Akrobeto’s enduring charm. His comedic missteps—often punctuated by exaggerated facial expressions and offbeat commentary—have long resonated with viewers who appreciate his ability to demystify complex topics through humor. Social media buzzed afterward, with fans jokingly nominating him for a “honorary NSMQ participant” title. Others noted the segment’s subtle brilliance: by gamifying education, it made science accessible without sacrificing entertainment.

For Dr. Kaufmann, the interaction was strategic. “Humility and humor are gateways to learning,” she later remarked. “When public figures like Akrobeto engage playfully with knowledge, it encourages others to try without fear of failure.” Indeed, the moment reinforced a truth Ghanaian audiences know well: Akrobeto’s genius lies not in getting answers right, but in making the journey toward them unforgettable.