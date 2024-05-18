Akrofuom Assembly Promotes Coconut Plantation for Future Processing Facility

Ahead of plans to establish a coconut processing factory to boost its local economy, the Akrofuom District Assembly has distributed 10,000 coconut seedlings to farmers.

The goal is to encourage large-scale plantation of the crop across the district to ensure adequate raw materials for the proposed factory.

Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE), at a brief ceremony to present the seedlings, said the ultimate aim was to increase income of farmers while creating jobs through industrialisation.

The 10,000 seedlings, according to the DCE, were expected to be planted on 144 acres with each acre accommodating 70 seedlings.

He said if farmers successfully planted and nurtured these seedlings to maturity, it would enhance the district’s economy and generate more income for communities.

He said the expectation was that the initiative would make farming appealing to the youth when they realised the financial benefits of supplying the factory with the needed raw materials.

Mr. Alex Blankson, the Member of Parliament (MP), highlighted the significance of the seedlings, which he said would begin to bear fruit in just three years and fetch them income.

He said the proposed factory would stimulate coconut farming by providing ready market for farmers who would no longer struggle to find buyers for their produce.

He encouraged the recipients of the seedlings to use them for the intended purpose in order not to lose out on the economic benefits when the factory starts operation.

Mr. Amo Koranteng, the District Director of Agriculture, said in addition to the coconut seedlings, the Department of Agriculture was also distributing oil palm seedlings to farmers, and urged them to take advantage to improve their income.

Mr. Kojo Asamoah, a farmer and beneficiary of the seedlings, expressed his gratitude to the Member of Parliament, District Chief Executive, Agricultural Directorate, and the Assembly for supporting them with the seedlings free of charge.